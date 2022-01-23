'Virat Kohli was forced to leave captaincy of India'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has stated that Virat Kohli was forced to leave the captaincy of India.

Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one skipper for the white-ball format. Kohli then last week stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

Akhtar who is currently participating in the Legends League Cricket, while talking to ANI said: "Virat didn't leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron? He is a great guy and a cricketer. Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow."

"He plays a lot with his bottom hand and I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble. I think he's gonna come out of this. He should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone. Just forgive everybody and keep moving," he added.

Talking about India's next Test captain, the pacer said: "I know BCCI will make a smart decision regarding this."

As per the numbers, Kohli steps down from Test captaincy as the most successful skipper in the longest format of the game for India and fourth overall. Under his time as captain, India played 68 Tests, winning 40, losing 17, and drawing 11 matches, with a win percentage of 58.82 while registering memorable wins in overseas and home conditions.