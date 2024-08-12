Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has firmly denied any allegations of match-fixing within the team as they gear up for their two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Following Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup, rumors of discord and internal conflicts in the dressing room have fueled speculation about possible misconduct. However, Masood was quick to address these rumors, emphasizing the team's unity and their focus on the upcoming series.

During a press conference ahead of the Test series, a journalist inquired about Masood’s message to the team in light of Arshad Nadeem's historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The journalist compared Nadeem's remarkable achievement to the rewards of bringing national pride, suggesting that such honors are far more significant than any illicit gains from match-fixing.

In his response, Masood stressed the importance of integrity and pride in representing Pakistan. He encouraged his players to draw inspiration from Nadeem's success and to maintain their focus on excelling on the field.

"I would never question anyone's intentions. The term 'match-fixing' is completely out of place in our current cricket setup. There is nothing to suggest that such activities are taking place here, and I firmly reject these claims," Masood stated.

He also addressed the need to separate different formats of the game, pointing out that the T20 World Cup is now in the past. "You have to look ahead. This is a Test team. Although we played good cricket in the last series, we were unable to secure victories. Now, with the upcoming home series, we have an excellent opportunity to showcase our style of cricket and win matches for Pakistan," he added.

Masood also praised Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, setting a new record with a throw of 92.97 meters. Masood referred to Nadeem as a “national hero” and expressed pride in his achievement. "Nadeem’s success has elevated his status and brought immense pride to the nation. We will certainly draw inspiration from his remarkable accomplishment and aim to achieve similar glory for Pakistan," Masood concluded.