With the Covid-19 pandemic and the political crisis that Sri Lanka is facing everything is going south for the island nation. With the political crisis at its peak, Sri Lanka cricket decided to host Australia for six weeks in which they played T20I, ODI and Test matches. Besides the scarcity of essentials, many areas of the country are facing blackouts. Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins and his side faced the same issue on Thursday when they had to wait for the electricity to restore before starting their dinner.

Cummins posted a photo with his teammates Alex Carey and Mitch Starc where he can be seen sitting in the dark, waiting for electricity to come back. He captioned the pic, "Sitting in the restaurant earlier this week, waiting for the town power to be switched on so dinner can start. Sri Lanka is going through a tough time at the moment, but the people have been amazing to us and we are grateful to be playing and exploring here. We’re ready for Game 5".

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka claimed the five-match ODI series by winning the three out of the four matches played so far. The host claimed a thrilling victory in the fourth ODI where they claimed a four-run win. The last ODI will be played on June 24 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday. After the ODI series, two Test matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. The first one will kick off on June 29 while the second one will take place from July 8