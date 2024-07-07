Pat Cummins Suggests Specific Window For Test Cricket And IPL

Cummins calls for schedule streamlining to avoid clash between IPL and Test matches London, Jul 7 (PTI) Australia skipper Pat Cummins feels that a more dedicated window for Tests is needed so that players can chalk their individual schedule and preparation, particularly by those cricketers who wish to play in franchise-based leagues such as the IPL. The Indian Premier League now has a specific window every year across April and May, where not too many Test matches take place.

“Franchise cricket for some countries is more lucrative, more appealing than international cricket," Cummins was quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

"If I went and played franchise cricket, I could probably be away for a half or a third of the amount we are for Australia. (IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Records Tumble As Abhishek Sharma Hits Maiden Century For Team India)

"In Australia, Test cricket is from November to January, and basically, no other cricket is going to get in the way of us playing Test cricket then. If we can have specific windows for IPL, but then also Test windows, that makes the decision-making for the players a lot easier," Cummins said while speaking at the MCC World Cricket Connects 2024 at Lord's.

In 2025, Australia could play the World Test Championship final in June, right after the conclusion of the IPL, followed by the tour to the West Indies, which includes two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Additionally, Cricket Australia Chairman, Mike Bird called for the sustainability of playing Test cricket.

"Do you have a smaller amount of Test-playing nations that are sustainable, as opposed to trying to prop up a system with additional cost that is adding to the economic challenges of maintaining Test cricket?" he wondered.

Bird also called for ideas that would be sufficiently suited to playing the traditional format.

"We (Cricket Australia) don't feel (we) should dictate to any country, but we're open to ideas and proposals on how to support Test playing full stop."

"There's a summer to fill, and white-ball cricket can play a role, but (Test cricket) still remains the dominant game in Australia. It is very clear Australia will support and invest and grow Test cricket opportunities as long as we possibly can," Bird added.