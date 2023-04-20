PBKS Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 27 in Mohali, 330PM IST, April 20
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match no. 27 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PBKS vs RCB, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are getting ready to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. PBKS are currently in fifth place on the Points Table with 6 points in 5 matches and a win over RCB will propel them near the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table.
Shikhar Dhawan’s side have had an upper hand over RCB recently, having won five out of their last six matches, including two in two in IPL 2022. They will look to keep their winning run going in the first encounter in 2023 as well. There is, however, injury concerns around captain Dhawan, who underwent a fitness Test on Wednesday on the eve of the match. All-rounder Liam Livingstone is also coming back from injury and yet to play any game in IPL 2023.
If Dhawan is unfit then Sam Curran will take over the captaincy reigns once again like the last match. For RCB, opener Virat Kohli is in top form with the bat, although he failed against Chennai Super Kings in the last match. RCB captain Faf du Plessis currently holds the Orange Cap while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has good knowledge of Mohali and Punjab Kings as well since he has played for them in the past.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match No. 27 Details
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Date & Time: April 20, 330pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No. 27 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Vice-captain: Sam Curran
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 27 Predicted 11
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan/Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone/Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Akash Deep/Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
