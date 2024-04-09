PCB Name New Head Coach For New Zealand Series; Announce Full List Of Support Personnel

Former Pakistan fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from April 18 to 27, the matches will witness Mahmood taking charge of the team. Having represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, Mahmood has a notable record of 162 wickets and 2,421 runs. He previously served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan men’s cricket team from 2016 to 2019.

In addition to Mahmood's appointment, Wahab Riaz has been named as the senior team manager, while Mohammad Yousuf will take on the role of batting coach. Saeed Ajmal, who previously served as the bowling coach during tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue in his capacity as the spin bowling coach.

The support staff for the Pakistan team during the New Zealand T20Is includes Wahab Riaz as the senior team manager, with Mansoor Rana appointed as the team manager. Alongside Mahmood, Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Ajmal, Aftab Khan, Cliffe Deacon, Drikus Saiman, Talha Butt, Irtiza Komail, Raza Kitchlew, Zain Maqsood, Dr. Khurram Sarwar, and Mohammad Imran will contribute to various roles within the team's support structure.

The squad for the New Zealand series will be unveiled on Tuesday, April 9, at 12:45 PM in the media conference room at the Gaddafi Stadium. Due to space limitations, only PCB-accredited reporters, camerapersons, and photographers are invited to attend the announcement.