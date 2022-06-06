हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Team India

Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul need to...: Kapil Dev makes BIG statement

Kapil Dev said that the Indian team needs to change its approach in T20Is. The former India captain made the statement ahead of the upcoming India vs South Africa series.

Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul need to...: Kapil Dev makes BIG statement
File image (Source: Twitter)

Legendary Kapil Dev has said that the current Team India players need to change their approach in the shortest format of the game and get ready for the T20 World Cup, starting in October-November in Australia. The 1983 world cup-winning captain said that players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul need to decide whether they want to play the role of an anchor or striker.

"Reputation is quite big and maybe, the pressure is too much but that shouldn't be the case. You have to play fearless cricket. All these players (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul) can play at a 150-160 strike rate. They are such big players, but when the time comes to score runs, they all get out.

"We say that you can take your time in the starting 8-10-12 balls, but you get out after playing 25 balls. When the time comes to take off, you get out and hence the pressure starts building on you. Either you become the anchor or the striker. That needs to be decided by the players or the team," Kapil Dev said on the Uncut YouTube channel.

"If you talk about K.L Rahul, you need to talk to him about playing 20 overs and if he scores 80-90, then it is good enough. But if you play 20 overs, and you are coming back 60 not out then you are not doing justice to the team," he added.

Kapil Dev said that the Indian team needs to change its approach in T20Is.

"I think the approach needs to change, if it doesn't, then you would have to change the players. If they are big players, then they need to have a big impact on the team. You are not big just because of the name, but need to be big on performances. If you are a big name, then you should play cricket like that. Otherwise, we are here to talk about it," he said.

India will play South Africa in a five-match T20I series under the leadership of K.L Rahul starting from June 9 in Delhi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Team IndiaIndia vs South Africa 2022Kapil DevVirat KohliRohit SharmaKL Rahul
Next
Story

India vs SA 2022: Rishabh Pant REVEALS how he became wicket-keeper due to his father

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Salman Khan Receives Threats: Police interrogates Lawrence Bishnoi - Sources