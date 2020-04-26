हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Playing IPL 2020 behind closed doors a smarter option: Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he would be okay with the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played behind closed doors.

The season has been postponed indefinitely after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd," said Pandya in an Instagram live chat with Dinesh Karthik.

Pandya said that he has an idea of how it would feel like, having played in the Ranji Trophy which often struggles to have any crowds at all in the stadium.

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," he said.

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly admitted that he does not see any cricket being played in India in the near future.

"There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don't believe in sport when there is a risk to human life," he said.
 

 

