Police lodge FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam found himself in trouble on Thursday after an additional sessions court in Lahore directed the police to lodge an FIR against the cricketer. As per a report in news agency PTI, the case was filed on a sexual exploitation complaint, alleging that the 26-year-old cricketer forced a woman to undergo abortion and made false marriage promises. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence against the cricketer.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the additional sessions judge, Noman Muhammad Naeem, directed the SHO of Naseerabad police station to immediately register an FIR against Babar. The judge termed the allegations to be disturbing in nature and has ordered an in-depth investigation into the matter.

Hamiza Mukhtar, the complainant, confirmed that the FIR has been lodged at the Naseerabad police station.

The report added that Babar and his family members were earlier directed by the court not to harass the complainant, who said that she received threat calls and was asked to withdraw the case.

The woman also stated that she had tried to register an FIR against the cricketer earlier, but she then withdrew the application on marriage re-assurance.

Babar, who didn't take part in the recently-concluded series in New Zealand due to a thumb fracture, is currently preparing for the home Test and T20 series against South Africa.