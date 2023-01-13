PR vs JSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 4 PR vs JSK in Boland Park, Paarl, 5PM IST, January 13

Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Paarl Royals could not start off their inaugural SA20 campaign on a positive note with a loss in the opening match in Cape Town, but skipper David Miller feels playing for the first time at home will certainly help the side against Joburg Super Kings at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday (January 13).

The Royals are set to open their account at Boland Park as they host Joburg Super Kings and the South African swashbuckling batter is sounding confident. “I think being at home will be nice. It is a big ground where there will be a lot of twos and a lot of running, and we need to be clever about the way we approach our innings. The wicket is always nice, and it’s mostly slower than the other ones, but it’s consistent. I believe we’ve got all the departments covered and now it’s just about going out there and entertaining our fans at home, who I know will be supporting us with immense passion,” said the 33-year-old.

Commenting on his opponents Joburg Super Kings, Miller said, “I think every team is competitive and really strong, so we just got to be really onto it from the start and make sure that we tick all the boxes, and control what we can control as a team.”

Having captained South Africa to a T20I series win in England and then also leading Barbados Royals in the CPL, Miller has excelled in the captaincy role in the short span but believes he’s got a lot to learn. “It's always an honor to lead a team, but I still feel like I've got a lot to learn in terms of captaincy. Here at the Paarl Royals, I couldn't have asked for a better squad to be there for me, with the senior players around me that I have, there's enough experience and knowledge to tap into. We have a fantastic vibe in the group and I’m just looking forward to a brilliant season ahead.”

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 Match No. 4 Details

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Date & Time: January 13, 5pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira

Batters: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Faf du Plessis

All-rounder: Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Phangiso, Ramon Simmonds

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Donovan Ferreira

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Match No. 4 Predicted 11

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Ramon Simmonds, Codi Yusuf, Tabraiz Shamsi

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso