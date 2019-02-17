हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gautam Gambhir

Pulwama attack: Gautam Gambhir expresses staunch support for Indian army

Gambhir recently confessed during a book launch that the army had been his first 'love' before 'destiny' drove him to pursue a career in cricket.  

Pulwama attack: Gautam Gambhir expresses staunch support for Indian army
File Image

Former opener Gautam Gambhir has expressed his staunch support for the Indian Army at every stage, backing them to emerge victorious in the end against the enemies. 

The left-hander shared a post on Twitter which indicated his desire to match the Army soldiers 'emotion-to-emotion, shoulder-to-shoulder'. 

"Indian Army ने यह जंग भी शुरू नहीं करी but they will bloody well finish it and I am with them emotion-to-emotion, shoulder-to-shoulder," he tweeted. 

Gambhir recently confessed during a book launch that the army had been his first 'love' before 'destiny' drove him to pursue a career in cricket.  

"It was pure destiny and had I not played Ranji Trophy in the 12th (standard), I would have definitely gone into the NDA because that was my first love and it still remains my first love. In fact, my only regret in life is that I couldn't join the army," PTI quoted Gambhir as saying. 

"So when I got into cricket I decided that the best thing I can do now is contribute in what has always been my first love ... And I started this foundation that looks after the children of all the martyrs," he added. 

On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred during the Pulwama terror attack, termed as the deadliest ever attack on security forces in Kashmir. A suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad targetted the convoy carrying CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. 

The convoy which overall comprised of 2500 CRPF personnel in 78 buses, was attacked at around 3.15 PM at Ladhu Modi Lethpora while travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. 

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the attack terming it as “despicable” and stated, “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs."

(With PTI Inputs)

