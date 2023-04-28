Kyle Mayers' Massive Six Vs PBKS Leaves LSG Teammates Stunned; Watch Viral Video

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Kyle Mayers was at his brutal best when he smashed a quickfire fifty vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023). The West Indian batter scored 54 off just 24 balls to take LSG off to a flier. After Punjab Kings won the toss, they asked LSG to bat first. Kagiso Rabada dismissed KL Rahul cheaply but Mayers was in no mood to go back without leaving an impact on the game. He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes in the powerplay overs to ensure the run-rate did not drop.

The six that left LSG players impressed

In the third over of the innings bowled by Gurnoor Brar to Mayers, the left-handed batter picked the slowed length, bent his back knee and launched it into the night sky with a big swing. The ball went for just a 55m six but in real time, it looked bigger as it went high up in the air. The six brought the LSG dugout on its feet. Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat were left stunned in the dugout as their big eyes followed the ball into the stands.

Watch Mayers six vs PBKS here:

Dhawan returns as captain

Punjab Kings fans took a sigh of relief at the toss when they saw Shikhar Dhawan walk out to do the toss with Rahul. Dhawan missed two games on the trot for Punjab as he was healing a shoulder injury. But the skipper of Punjab returned to the side vs Lucknow as the team aims to take a jump in the points table.

Not just Dhawan. Even Kagiso Rabada returned to the side and created an immediate impact on the match with the wicket of KL Rahul. Rabada was welcomed into the game with a straight six at long off. Rahul made a statement of sorts against the South African pacer. It seemed that Rahul was going to play an aggressive innings after a long time. But Rabada had other ideas and cut short his innings.

Rabada bowled a shorter length on the second ball, Rahul flashed at it, the ball took the outside edge and went to Shahrukh Khan at short third man who did not make any mistake at catching it.