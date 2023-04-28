Watch: Pooran Wants 'Dal Makhni' From Arshdeep In Exchange For Not Hitting Him For Sixes, Hilarious Video Goes Viral Ahead Of PBKS vs LSG Game

On Friday (April 28), Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other in Match No. 38 of the IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Both teams have won four matches each out of the seven they have played, but LSG currently sits at the No. 4 position in the IPL 2023 points table due to their superior net run rate compared to PBKS, who are at the sixth spot.

The match will see former PBKS players like KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nicholas Pooran play against their former team. Ahead of the match, Pooran engaged in some humorous banter with Arshdeep Singh, a current PBKS player and former teammate of Pooran, after their practice session.

Mohali checklist for @nicholas_47: Sixes & dal makhani _ pic.twitter.com/xLs10Bl0ox — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 27, 2023

In a video shared by LSG's official Twitter handle, Pooran can be seen requesting Arshdeep to carry them for Dal Makhni tonight while shouting "Dal Makhni tonight." Arshdeep replied by agreeing to carry them as long as Pooran promises not to hit him for a six. Pooran then made the same request again while stating that he only hits Arshdeep for singles. In response, Arshdeep humorously remarked that there is more to life than just Dal Makhni.

The video of this amusing conversation went viral on the internet. Both Arshdeep and Pooran are currently in excellent form in IPL 2023. Arshdeep has taken 13 wickets in seven matches and is the leading wicket-taker for PBKS, while Pooran showed his aggressive batting style by scoring a 16-ball fifty against RCB.

The match between PBKS and LSG is expected to be an interesting battle to watch, with both teams having an equal number of wins so far. Moreover, with former teammates facing each other, it will add more excitement to the game. Fans will be looking forward to seeing if Arshdeep can maintain his impressive form and if Pooran can continue his excellent batting performance.