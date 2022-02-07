QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.15 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST February 7

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will take on each other in Match No.15 of the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL) on Monday (February 7). Gladiators suffered two losses back-to-back and have only won one game out of the 4 played. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and his side will look to bounce back from the bad start and win this fixture against a strong Lahore side.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are in blistering form and have lost only one game out of the 4 played. In their opener of the tourney, they lost to Multan Sultans but bounced back from that defeat winning all the next three games in a row. Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman has been explosive with his bat and will look to win this one for his side, Lahore currently are second in the PSL 2022 standings.

Match Details

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No.15

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 7th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

QUE vs LAH PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Duckett

Batters: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Ali (c), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulker, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Captain: Ahsan Ali

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

QUE vs LAH PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Ben Duckett, Shahid Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, James Faulkner, Abdul Bangalzai

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Harry Brook, Philip Salt (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan