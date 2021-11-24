हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Rahul Dravid bowls in Team India's nets ahead of first IND vs NZ Test at Kanpur — WATCH

India head coach Rahul Dravid was back into action during team's net session a day before the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur, and this time in a different role. 

Rahul Dravid bowls in Team India&#039;s nets ahead of first IND vs NZ Test at Kanpur — WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

India head coach Rahul Dravid was back into action during team's net session a day before the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur, and this time in a different role. 

Dravid took up bowling to the Team India batters. He was seen bowling to the right-hand batters. He was bowling off-spinners to help batters prepare for the series.

The India head coach rarely used to ball in international cricket but that does not mean he could not roll his arms over. It is just that his help was not needed. However, Dravid has bowled at times for India in the past. 

 

On Wednesday (November 19), Team India seeked his help as Cheteshwar Pujara and Co batted against his off-spin. Surely R Ashwin must have been impressed by watching the coach bowl some lovely loopy off-spinners. We wonder if Dravid has some tips for Ashwin though. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cricketcricket newsIndia vs New ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2021Rahul Dravid
Next
Story

ICC T20 Rankings: Gain for KL Rahul in batters' rankings, huge jump for Suryakumar Yadav

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Coronavirus: Doubly vaccinated people vulnerable to Delta variant, says study