Rahul Dravid bowls in Team India's nets ahead of first IND vs NZ Test at Kanpur — WATCH

India head coach Rahul Dravid was back into action during team's net session a day before the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur, and this time in a different role.

Dravid took up bowling to the Team India batters. He was seen bowling to the right-hand batters. He was bowling off-spinners to help batters prepare for the series.

The India head coach rarely used to ball in international cricket but that does not mean he could not roll his arms over. It is just that his help was not needed. However, Dravid has bowled at times for India in the past.

That moment when #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid rolled his arm over in the nets. _ _#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/97YzcKJBq3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2021

On Wednesday (November 19), Team India seeked his help as Cheteshwar Pujara and Co batted against his off-spin. Surely R Ashwin must have been impressed by watching the coach bowl some lovely loopy off-spinners. We wonder if Dravid has some tips for Ashwin though.