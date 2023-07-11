Rahul Dravid Had One Hour Discussion With Bartender On Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal, Reveals R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin recently disclosed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid engaged in a lengthy discussion with a bartender in West Indies concerning Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping during the second Ashes 2023 Test. According to the seasoned spinner, while conversing with the bartender and a waiter, Dravid and the locals debated whether Bairstow was rightfully given out. Their discussion covered topics such as the rules of the game and the spirit of cricket. During their conversation, an enthusiastic elderly man interjected, exclaiming, "He Bairstow maan, he out maan!"

Notably, Bairstow's dismissal in the Lord's Test against Australia has divided the cricket community. As he strayed out of his crease after ducking a short ball from Cameron Green, Alex Carey stumped the right-handed batsman. Ashwin also recounted another incident that occurred in West Indies before India's upcoming two-match Test series against the Men in Maroon.

He shared, "We all went out for dinner. Myself, Dilip sir, Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathore, all of us. While passing a restaurant, an elderly man approached us in his distinct Caribbean accent and asked, 'Do you want to have a drink, man?' Soon after, he recognized each one of us and became excited, exclaiming, 'I know you. You look like someone. You look like a cricketer. You are Ashwin. You are Rahul Dravid.'"

The Test series opener between India and West Indies will take place at Windsor Park in Roseau, commencing on Wednesday, July 12.

Ashwin emphasized that he has been touring West Indies for 14 years and observed that the Caribbean Islands have remained unchanged throughout that time. Reflecting on his experiences in West Indies, the 36-year-old remarked, "How we arrived here in Dominica, the Caribbean Islands, is an entirely different experience. I have been coming here for the past 14 years, and in all that time, nothing has really changed. If anything, they are actually teaching us life in reverse gear."

It's worth noting that the senior spinner has played four Tests in West Indies, claiming 17 wickets at an impressive average of 23.17. Furthermore, he has also scored two Test centuries during his appearances in the West Indies.