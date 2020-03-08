Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer to miss IPL 2020, confirms ECB

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an elbow injury.

The 24-year-old, who features for the Rajasthan Royals in the lucrative tournament, sustained a stress fracture to his right elbow during England's tour of South Africa in January.

Now, the England and Cricket Board (ECB) informed Archer is currently progressing from the injury and that he would undergo another scan in a couple of days before making a return to competitive cricket.

"Following a repeat MRI scan undertaken this week in London, Jofra Archer has been reviewed by the ECB medical team and is progressing as expected from the stress fracture to his right elbow sustained during the South Africa tour in January. He will have a further scan in mid-April before a return to competitive cricket," the ECB said in an official statement.

The country's cricket board further said that the England pacer would now focus on playing for Sussex in County Championship cricket and England in Tests.

"Archer’s focus will be playing for England, starting with the West Indies Test series, which commences in early June. He will play County Championship cricket in May for Sussex to ensure his preparation is optimal for Test cricket," the ECB added.

"His current rehabilitation will progress to a full gym programme and continued running work over the next two weeks.

His back to bowling programme will commence towards the end of March working closely with ECB Young Lions coach and seam bowling specialist Jon Lewis and Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley," the statement added.

Recently, Archer had stated that he was recovering well from the injury, hinting at his possible early return for the IPL.

However, the ECB's statement has put all speculations to rest, saying that the pacer would undergo another scan in Mid-April before any decision would be made regarding his return.

Archer has appeared in 11 games for the Rajasthan-based franchise at last season's IPL and claimed 11 wickets.

On a related note, England are scheduled to play two-match Tests against Sri Lanka, beginning March 19.