Rajasthan Royals name Shane Warne as brand ambassador, mentor for IPL 2020

With less than a week left to the commencement of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals have named Australian legendary cricketer Shane Warne as their brand ambassador for the second year in a row.

Besides this, the 51-year-old has also been appointed as the Rajasthan Royals' mentor for the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament, which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On the ocassion of Warne's birthday on Sunday, the Rajasthan-based franchise took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the former Australian spinner has joined their side in the dual role of mentor as well as brand ambassador.

"Welcome back, Warnie. Birthday boy @shanewarne joins the side as our mentor & brand ambassador for #IPL2020. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Commenting on his appointment, Warne said that he is looking forward to help the off field team push the royals brand.

"Thanks boys. Looking forward to being back & helping the off field team push the royals brand - plus watching the game from the stands and being on hand to offer any advice if required !!!," he tweeted.

Warne, who notched up 708 Test wickets in 145 matches and 293 wickets in 194 ODI appearances, will work alongside head coach and his former Victorian teammate Andrew McDonald as a team mentor.

Meanwhile, Warne will also join forces with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals. It is to be noted that Bharucha was with the legendary Australian spinner during the inaugural season of the IPL and the duo had clinched the title together back in 2008.

Last week, the players of the Rajasthan-based franchise literally saw a royal landing of their jerseys for the 2020 IPL when a skydiver jumped off a plane to delivery their new kit on a beach in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the video, a Spanish skydiving athlete could be seen jumping off a plane from several thousands feet above the Palm Islands and carrying a Rajathan Royals bag with him.The skydiver parachuted onto the beach before he eventually drop a bag full of Rajasthan Royals jerseys for the players to grab.

Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their campaign in the 13th edition of the IPL against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.