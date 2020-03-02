हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur

The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. 

Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur
Image Credits: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals

Nagpur: Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a camp here.

The camp is taking place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7.

The camp is a part of the team`s preparations after their three-day camp in Guwahati, with hotter weather in Nagpur and varied pitches.

Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Akash Singh, who were part of the camp at Guwahati, are also part of the team`s training camp here. They are joined by other Indian players from the Royals squad including Varun Aaron, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Talking about the camp, Zubin Bharucha, the head of cricket at Rajasthan Royals, said: "The camp at Nagpur is a great opportunity for us to utilise our in-house facilities and get some intense training under our belts. We`re getting more players joining us for this camp." 

 

Tags:
IPL 2020Indian Premier LeagueIPLrajasthan royalsCricket
Next
Story

T20 World Cup: I’m truly satisfied to help Sri Lankan women seal first win, says Shashikala Siriwardena

Must Watch

PT8M47S

Superfast Zee: Top 50 News from Morning