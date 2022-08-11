Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo with his sister and other siblings on his Twitter account on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday. Sachin in his tweet said that his sister is the 'Greatest Gift of Life' and also recalled how she gave him his first bat. "From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein! #RakshaBandhan," Sachin wrote on his Twitter.

From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life.

Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/nyxcjEgjlc August 11, 2022

India's opening batsman and captain of the side touring Zimbabwe next week, Shikhar Dhawan also posted an old photo of his sister on his Instagram account. "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life. Here’s wishing my two adorable sisters a very #HappyRakshabandan," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

"A very #HappyRakshaBandhan to all the brothers and sisters. And an enormous thanks to Renu Didi, for being my best buddy and my well-wisher. Thank you for always being so cherishing and understanding, it's a blessing for me to have you as my sister. Wishing good health and happiness to you always," former India all-rounder Suresh Raina wrote on his Instagram post with photos with his sister celebrating Rakhi.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar had a more funny take to share, joking about the gift he gave to his sister on the day of Raksha Bandhan. His Tweet, which was accompanied by a laughing emoji, said "We all can see who is more happy."