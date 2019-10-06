close

Ravichandran Ashwin equals Muttiah Muralitharan's feat, becomes fastest to take 350 Test wickets

Visakhapatnam: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday equalled former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan's world record of being the fastest to get 350 Test wickets.

Ashwin achieved the feat as he picked up the wicket of Theunis de Bruyn in the second over of the final day of the first Test between India and South Africa in. Ashwin bowled a low, turning one outside off stump which was chopped on to the stumps by the Proteas batsman.

Ashwin, had last played the Adelaide Test in 2018, from December 6 to 10, the first of the four on the tour of Australia.

Ashwin took 66 Tests to reach 350 wickets in Tests and Muralitharan, who leads the all-time wicket-taker's list with 800 wickets, also got to the landmark in his 66th Test.
 

