The Indian Premier League is the most decorated sports league in the world as the country of 1.4 billion people is the home of cricket to the globe's most richest cricket board, BCCI. Talking about the money, there is no competition between the IPL and other T20 leagues in the world in recent years. Moreover, some of the IPL franchises are worth more than a combined league valuation in some other nations.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the first Indian franchise to cross a valuation of $1 billion and we have seen several other IPL franchise owners buying teams from different T20 leagues. Cricket South Africa conducted an auction for their new T20 league and as per Cricbuzz reports, the IPL franchises have bought all the six teams of the newly proposed league set to begin next year in January and February window.

Cricket South Africa haven't officially announced the owners yet but it is being reported that owners of the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants were the successful bidders of the six teams.

One of the famous franchises that has missed out on buying a South African league team is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After the reports, fans took on Twitter to troll the Bangalore franchise for missing out on purchasing a South African league team.

Checkout the reactions here...

@visheshtaa_j not everyone's cup of tea to buy a foreign franchise team. RCB can't relate — Aaradhya Prajapati (@Aaradhya_2003) July 19, 2022

RCB u never won cups and now u cannot even win new teams — retired Indian fan (@Sivasakthisrini) July 18, 2022

I guess no franchise wanted RCB to buy them — Anil Hanagud (@AHanagud) July 18, 2022