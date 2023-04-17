RCB Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB Vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 24 in Bengaluru, 730PM IST, April 17

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ‘Southern Derby’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Both MS Dhoni’s CSK and Faf du Plessis-led RCB have won two matches each in the IPL 2023 and a win on Monday night will possibly push them into the top four of the IPL 2023 Points Table with six points.

While RCB won their last match at the Bengaluru on Saturday by 23 runs against the Delhi Capitals, CSK are coming into this clash on the back off a loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in Chennai last week. Historically, CSK have the edge – having won 19 out of the 29 matches between the two sides.

CSK have plenty of injury worries on their plate with skipper MS Dhoni nursing a knee injury while Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar and Sisanda Magala already ruled out. Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana could be brough in to replace Magala in the side. RCB, on the other hand, are likely to stick with same playing XI as their last match against Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 24 Details

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: April 17, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No. 24 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Wayne Parnell, Tushar Deshpande

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 24 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell/David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande