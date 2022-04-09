Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match no. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday (April 9). Good news for RCB fans is that Glenn Maxwell is likely to return in the playing eleven and that too in a clash against Mumbai.

Maxwell was RCB's top-scorer last season with 513 runs under his belt. The all-rounder is in destructive form this year as he also smashed an innings of 154 off 64 balls in the BBL. RCB fans and team management will be hoping for a same kiind of an impact from the Australian this season.

Glenn Maxwell was bought by RCB for a whopping price tag of Rs 14.25 crore in IPL 2021. Sherfane Rutherford will likely be the player to make way for the talented all-rounder.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians were missing one reliable batsman in their middle-order with Daniel Sams failing to deliver. Suryakumar Yadav was back in the eleven last game and he made his entry in the IPL 2022 quite a stylish one scoring a fine fifty against KKR. MI were struggling to find a reliable batter before the game against KKR but SKY's return will surely help them in the tournament now.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 18

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 9th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs MI Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi