RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Virat Kohli up against Sanju Samson, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 16

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would be overwhelming favourites when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli and Co have not put a foot wrong this season and have been the team to beat. The Rajasthan franchise has had a disappointing season thus far and they would like to get back to winning ways after a loss against Chennai Super Kings.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers will be the cynosure of all eyes again when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. Both hard-hitting batsmen have been the driving force behind RCB moving to the top of the IPL points table and, against a weak RR bowling attack missing Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, they would be raring to go big again.

However, RCB captain Virat Kohli will be looking to bat long and get a big score, something that has eluded him in the first three matches. He scored 33 runs in the first two matches before being dismissed for just five in the third. This will be a good opportunity for him to bat out and return to big runs.

For RR, the challenge will be big against a power-packed RCB batting that starts with the Kohli-Devdutt Padikkal duo and goes on till late.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team:

RCB vs RR Dream11 Captain: Virat Kohli

RCB vs RR Dream11 Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

RCB vs RR Dream11 wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

RCB vs RR Dream11 batsmen: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parah

RCB vs RR Dream11 All-rounder: Chris Morris

RCB vs RR Dream11 Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Harshal Patel

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs RR SQUADS:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

