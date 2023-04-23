RCB Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 32 in Bengaluru, 330PM IST, April 23

Royals will battle out against each other in IPL 2023 for the first time as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) play host to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League. This will be the first game of the Sunday double-header. Looking at the trends of close finishes this season, expect RCB vs RR to live up to the same standards. RR are on top of the table with 8 points from 6 games. They are having a great run tight now although they come into this game after a loss vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. The Sanju Samson-led side will aim to fix the problems to ensure they are back on track.

RCB, on the other hand, beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last encounter without skipper Faf du Plessis playing the full match. All eyes will be on his fitness as RCB captain did bat and score a half-century in winning cause vs PBKS but did not take the field due to a rib injury. Virat Kohli had led the side in his absence and if Faf is unfit, there will be a change of guard once again.

Riyan Parag situation is also interesting for RR. He has been backed for such a long time by the franchise but the Assam all-rounder has not given consistent performers. He is struggling big time in the leagur and it will be fascinating to watch what RR do to their playing 11 today. Do they given Parag another go or replace him.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR Probable XIs:

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root