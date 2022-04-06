हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli shows off dance moves to Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates, WATCH

Virat Kohli, who is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, was seen showing off his dance moves during a team huddle ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli shows off dance moves to Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates, WATCH
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB's win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is ready to have some fun in IPL 2022. Although Kohli the batter hasn’t hit top gear in the tournament so far, scoring just 5 in the side’s third game against Rajasthan Royals, the former India captain kept his teammates entertained off the field.

Kohli, who is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, was seen showing off his dance moves during a team huddle ahead of their IPL 2022 match against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5). The video of his dance moves went viral on social media.

Before the start of the RR innings, RCB players were gathered for a team hurdle near the boundary line. In the video, the former RCB skipper was dancing during the team hurdle to lighten his teammates’ mood. Seeing Kohli dancing, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj also imitated the senior batter while Harshal Patel also joined him.

Check video of Virat Kohli showing off his dance moves here…

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis backed his teammate Dinesh Karthik to make another India comeback following the wicketkeeper batter’s match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022. Karthik smashed an unbeaten 44 of 23 balls to fire RCB to a four wicket win after a batting collapse that put his team in deep trouble.

Shahbaz Ahmed also made a crucial 45 off 26 balls to set up the win. “DK is playing his best cricket. I think he needs to put his name back into international cricket, doesn’t he,” said du Plessis at the post-match presentation.

“To pull it out of nowhere you need some good characters, and DK is as big a character as you can get. That calmness towards the end allows others to just come in,” said the former South Africa skipper.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags:
IPL 2022Virat KohliAnushka SharmaRoyal Challengers BangaloreRCB vs RRDinesh KarthikFaf du Plessis
