Regret not stopping and having a word about life with Sushant Singh Rajput, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday (June 28) expressed regret for failing to talk with actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his home in Mumbai few days ago, when the two met in 2016.

The 34-year-old Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

"I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni`s film," said Akhtar in a YouTube video.

"I thought I will have to watch his acting now, he has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life. I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him. Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it. Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help," Akhtar added.

Akhtar also said that Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should have shown his negative coronavirus COVID-19 test results to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials instead of sharing it on Twitter.

On Saturday (June 27), the PCB had said in a statement that Hafeez is one of six players who have tested negative in the latest test after testing positive for the deadly viral infection earlier.