Remember THIS IPL Star Who Scored A Century Vs MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, He Overcame Loss Of Vision And Now Announces Retirement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has often thrown up unlikely success stories over the years and made heroes out of ordinary cricketers. From Chennai Super Kings bowler Shadab Jakati to Rajasthan Royals spinner Pravin Tambe, who became heroes overnight thanks to the IPL. One such hero was Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) opener Paul Valthaty.

The former Mumbai batter’s sole claim to fame was his remarkable century against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2011. Dhoni scored 43 off 20 balls to propel CSK to an imposing 188 for 4 in Mohali in that IPL 2021 match.

Kings XI managed to chase down the target with 5 balls to spare, with Valthaty smashing 120 not out off 63 balls with 2 sixes and 19 fours after opening the batting with legendary Adam Gilchrist.



cre Trending Stories

Overall Valthaty only managed 505 runs in 23 IPL matches in his career with 1 century and 2 fifties. On Monday, at 39 years of age, Valthaty announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

“I was extremely lucky and proud to have represented many teams in my career from India Blue in the Challenger trophy, India U-19 and the Mumbai Senior team and all age group teams. I would take this opportunity to thank The BCCI and MCA who have always been supportive to me and many such cricketers like me.

“I would also like to thank the IPL and both my teams Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings who I had the good fortune of representing and was the first player from Mumbai and the 4th Indian to score a century in the IPL,” Valthaty wrote in his mail sent to MCA, according to Indian Express newspaper.

Paul Valthaty suffered career-threatening eye injury

The former Mumbai all-rounder was part of the India Under-19 World Cup team back in 2002 with the likes of Irfan Pathan. However, a short delivery from a Bangladesh fast bowler on a dicey wicket hit Valthaty in the eye and he returned home with a bandaged eye.

“The ball bounced unexpectedly and hit me straight in the eye. It took me at least a couple of years to adjust and get back to my best,” Valthaty had told Indian Express newspaper.

The Mumbaikar then sought the help of former India captain Nari Contractor, who had suffered a similar injury against West Indies in 1962.

Valthaty had a chequered career even after his breakthrough century against CSK in IPL. He later revealed in an interview to TOI newspaper that it was due to injuries.

“Unfortunately in 2011, after the IPL, I again had my share of injuries. This time, a wrist injury meant that I couldn’t grip the bat for almost entire season after the IPL. I had it operated upon post IPL 2012 in London,” he had told TOI last year.

Valthaty retires from cricket with 34 T20 games and 5 first-class matches at the age of 39.