'Rift between Ganguly and Kohli' — Twitter reacts after Virat Kohli's explosvie press conference

India Test captain Virat Kohli clarified on Wednesday (December 15) that he never asked for rest during the ODI series against South Africa. He also said that he informed about his sacking as ODI captain, one and half hour before the selection meeting on 8 December.

He said, "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI.

"And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be told that I will not be ODI captain. Which I replied `okay fine`," he further said."And in the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly this is what happened, there was no communication prior to that at all," he added.

Twitter was once again filled with reaction after Kohli's press conference.

Here are some chosen tweets:

To reiterate, the problem isn't with the journalists putting this info out. It's with the sources within BCCI leaking such stories and the president himself who it appears blatantly lied. Good on Kohli to clarify everything in one go. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 15, 2021

Not been following the story too well but from all reports, it sounds like Virat Kohli cut a CM Punk like pipe bomb promo on the BCCI #IndvSA #Kohli pic.twitter.com/EmvCBqATnh — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 15, 2021

Both Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli are exposing the illness of @bcci and officials fearlessly. That's what this duo was all about. #ViratKohli #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/5hIAX7Ef6F — Aman (@captain__Kohli) December 15, 2021

With naked eyes. After Virat's statement to the press.. Now, I can say that it is clearly showing the rift between Ganguly and Kohli _ #ViratKohli #BCCI #SouravGanguly #RohitSharma #INDvSA — Santosh Chaurasia (@ChaurasiaVi23) December 15, 2021

All respect lost for #SouravGanguly after Kohli's bombastic press conference!!! Had so much expectations being the director of #BCCI... Guy has let down everyone! #ViratKohli #Captain #INDvSA — Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) December 15, 2021