हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

'Rift between Ganguly and Kohli' — Twitter reacts after Virat Kohli's explosvie press conference

India Test captain Virat Kohli clarified on Wednesday (December 15) that he never asked for rest during the ODI series against South Africa. He also said that he informed about his sacking as ODI captain, one and half hour before the selection meeting on 8 December. 

&#039;Rift between Ganguly and Kohli&#039; — Twitter reacts after Virat Kohli&#039;s explosvie press conference
(Source: Twitter)

India Test captain Virat Kohli clarified on Wednesday (December 15) that he never asked for rest during the ODI series against South Africa. He also said that he informed about his sacking as ODI captain, one and half hour before the selection meeting on 8 December. 

He said, "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI.

"And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be told that I will not be ODI captain. Which I replied `okay fine`," he further said."And in the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly this is what happened, there was no communication prior to that at all," he added. 

Twitter was once again filled with reaction after Kohli's press conference. 

Here are some chosen tweets:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliCricketcricket newsRohit SharmaSourav GangulyBCCI
Next
Story

Virat Kohli blasts BCCI for not informing him about ODI captaincy sacking; was Sourav Ganguly lying?

Must Watch

PT6M41S

NASA's entry into the Sun's upper atmosphere 'Corona'