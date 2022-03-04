हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

Rishabh Pant sets Twitter on fire with quickfire 96 in 1st IND vs SL Test, check reactions

Risbabh Pant slammed a quickfire 96 in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday (March 4). 

Rishabh Pant sets Twitter on fire with quickfire 96 in 1st IND vs SL Test, check reactions
(Source: Twitter)

Risbabh Pant slammed a quickfire 96 in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday (March 4). 

India won the toss and opted to bat first but the opener failed to fire, as Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal got out cheaply. Hanuma Vihari struck a brilliant fifty and Virat Kohli, playing in his 100th Test, scored 45 but they too departed soon. 

Check out LIVE scorecard and updates from 1st IND vs SL Test here

Rishabh Pant took over and raced to a 96 before being bowled Lakmal, blasting 9 fours and 4 sixes in his innings, playing with a strike rate of over 100 runs in most part of the innings. 

After Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were gone, it seemed as if Sri Lankans will finish the day with an advantage but it was the special skills of Pant which did not let them do so as he started smashing bowlers all over the park.

His gutsy strokeplay won the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans, some of them took to Twitter to shower praise on the young wicket-keeper/batter.  

Here's how Twitter reacted to his strokeplay: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022Rishabh PantInd Vs SL
Next
Story

Australia tour of Pakistan under threat after Peshawar mosque blast?

Must Watch

PT7M26S

Satellite images shows Russian convoy moving towards Kyiv