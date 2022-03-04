Rishabh Pant sets Twitter on fire with quickfire 96 in 1st IND vs SL Test, check reactions

Risbabh Pant slammed a quickfire 96 in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday (March 4).

India won the toss and opted to bat first but the opener failed to fire, as Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal got out cheaply. Hanuma Vihari struck a brilliant fifty and Virat Kohli, playing in his 100th Test, scored 45 but they too departed soon.

Rishabh Pant took over and raced to a 96 before being bowled Lakmal, blasting 9 fours and 4 sixes in his innings, playing with a strike rate of over 100 runs in most part of the innings.

After Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were gone, it seemed as if Sri Lankans will finish the day with an advantage but it was the special skills of Pant which did not let them do so as he started smashing bowlers all over the park.

His gutsy strokeplay won the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans, some of them took to Twitter to shower praise on the young wicket-keeper/batter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his strokeplay:

If Kohli's entry was the switch from EDM to Punjabi, Pant's batting in the last two overs is reminiscent of the DJ playing 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' and 'Saddi Rail Gaddi Aayi' The stadium is completely buzzing at the moment with chants of 'Rishabh... Rishabh.... ' https://t.co/Eysb1dEW0j — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 4, 2022

Pant alone fired up the entire stadium! pic.twitter.com/lkj4qMTUIV — anmol (@afewfoodstories) March 4, 2022

'I really don't give a **** what format this is' - R. Pant #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Ex2T0ouloB — SportRadioAS __ (@SportRadioAS1) March 4, 2022

When Virat Kohli will retire , I will watch cricket for Rishabh Pant _ pic.twitter.com/e5hEzIBMTJ — CRICKET VIDEOS _ (@AbdullahNeaz) March 4, 2022

If assaulting opposition bowlers is an art then Rishabh Pant is a Picasso of it. pic.twitter.com/ICpqnTwwVx — Shivani Shukla _ (@iShivani_Shukla) March 4, 2022