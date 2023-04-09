Rohit Sharma Asks 'Seniors To Step Up' And 'Be Brave' After MI Get Thrashed By CSK In IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma gave a brutal assessment for their IPL 2023 season so far after the five-time champions lost a one-sided contest to long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday night at Wankhede stadium. One of the biggest worries for MI is their out of form batters. Rohit (21 off 13 balls) himself has not played any noteworthy knock for a very long time. Ishan Kishan (32 off 21 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (1 off 2) have been either inconsistent or disappointing. Tilak Varma, MI's best batter since last season, had one bad game and he team crumbled under pressure vs CSK.

This is a wake up call for Mumbai Indians who are traditionally slow starts in IPL. Rohit realises the nature of the tournament but also understands that time has come for the team to raise their game otherwise the ship will sail.

Rohit slammed his team's batting while making a brutal assessment of their poor show vs Chennai. He called for seniors, including him, to step up and asked others to be brave.

"We lost our way in the middle, did not capitalise on the start we got. It was a good pitch, 30-40 runs short and could not capitalise in the middle overs. Got to credit their spinners, they bowled well and kept us under pressure. You need to try out different things, you need to attack and be brave. We have got a couple of young guys and got to give some time to them. They have real talent and we have to back them and show trust in their ability which we are doing. The senior guys need to step up starting with me," said Rohit.

The MI captain added that in IPL, winning and losing both are habits and it is hard to break the momentum when you start losing games on the trot. He asked for his teammates to be brave to change the results.

"Every opposition is quality here and we need to be at our best to beat them. These two games has happened, we can't change. Of course we can learn and be more brave in changing things on the field," Rohit further said.