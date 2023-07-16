Rohit Sharma BRUTALLY Trolled By Wife Ritika Sajdeh After 'Anarkali' Post Ahead Of India Vs West Indies 2nd Test - Check

Indian captain Rohit Sharma must be ecstatic following the Indian cricket team's resounding victory over West Indies in the inaugural Test match held in Dominica. Currently enjoying his time in the West Indies, Rohit is actively engaging with his fans by sharing captivating photos and videos. On Saturday, Rohit took to his Instagram account to share a delightful post. The post featured a picture of himself, accompanied by a side-splitting caption borrowed from Johny Lever's famous dialogue in the movie 'Baazigar'. The caption read, "Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai".

Wife Ritika's Reply

Unsurprisingly, the post quickly went viral, attracting a barrage of reactions from fans. However, it was Rohit's beloved wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who stole the limelight with her comment. Ritika, known for her witty sense of humour and comical responses, often garners attention on social media platforms. In this instance, she playfully trolled her husband by humorously replying, "But you were talking to me and asking if the coffee machine was okay."

India's Massive Win

Shifting gears to the first Test match against West Indies, the host team succumbed to a mere total of 150 runs on the opening day. R. Ashwin's exceptional performance dismantled the West Indies batting lineup, securing his second five-wicket haul of the game and propelling India to a commanding 141-run victory.

Following India's declaration at 421 for five in the afternoon session, expectations were high for an improved batting display from the Caribbean side. However, their efforts fell short. Ashwin further showcased his prowess by claiming seven additional wickets for 71 runs in 21.3 overs, achieving his finest performance in an overseas Test match. Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable debut innings of 171 runs and Virat Kohli's valuable contribution of 76 off 182 runs played crucial roles in India's comprehensive triumph.

Rohit Sharma On Yashsvi Jaiswal

Rohit revealed the one piece of advice he kept offering Jaiswal during their partnership of 229 for the opening wicket. "In the middle, it was just about having a chat, letting him know, 'You belong here.' That is the most important thing, because when you're playing your first Test match, you kind of keep asking yourself whether you belong here or not, but my job from the other side was to just keep telling him, 'You've done all the hard yards, it's just about enjoying your time in the middle. Don't worry about the results, just enjoy your time, and if you do that the results will flow.'"