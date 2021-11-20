हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

Rohit Sharma fan breaches security in Ranchi during 2nd T20I to touch his feet — WATCH

India's new T20I captain Rohit Sharma got off to a positive start in the new role with India sealing the series with a win in the second match of the three-match series against New Zealand in Ranchi. 

File image of Rohit Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

India chased down the target with plenty of balls to spare thanks to fifties from openers Rohit and KL Rahul. 

Earlier, put in to bat first, New Zealand could only manage 153/6 in their allloted 20 overs. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, costing only 19 runs for a wicket from his four overs. 

Fan enters the stadium to touch Rohit Sharma's feet

In India, cricket fans treat their favourite cricketers nothing less than god. We have seen many number of times when games happen in India, international or IPL, that fans breach the security barricade to go near their favourites. This has happened in the past with Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. 

This match was no different. A fan, after seeing his favourite Rohit Sharma playing in Ranchi, managed to breach the security and ran into the ground, in the direction where Rohit was fielding and tried to touch his feet. 

Rohit maintained a distance from him knowing how dangerous it could become with a stranger touching him during COVID-19 times. These are bio-bubble times and cricketers take it very seriously as one mistake could lead to them getting isloated. 

The security guards ran into get him out but the fan himself got up by then and started running back to the stands. 

After end of the second T20I, the series now move to Kolkata where the third and last T20I will be played. India lead the series 2-0. 

