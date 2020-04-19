हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a package, pure batsman: Mohammad Shami

In an Instagram live chat with former pacer Irfan Pathan, Shami said that Rohit is "a package."

Rohit Sharma is a package, pure batsman: Mohammad Shami
Image Credits: Twitter/@ImRo45

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami hailed his teammate and limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma as a pure batsman.

In an Instagram live chat with former pacer Irfan Pathan, Shami said that Rohit is "a package."

"I feel he is a package -- to learn and to show what is cricket. He is a pure batsman. If he is batting, you will get to learn a lot," said Shami.

Shami said that bowlers get to learn from bowling to Rohit. "He will hit bowlers, and you get to learn. If you are a batsman, you get to see how much time he has to play a shot. You will also see how to bat in different conditions. He is a next level batsman. He is the best package," he said.

Pathan said that he feels while watching Rohit play that he is not a cricketer but "a poet."

"Sometimes, while I am commentating and watching Rohit Sharma play, I feel he is not a cricketer, but a poet. He bats as smooth as butter, like a poem. The bowlers don't even realise that he is slamming, and he keeps on slamming," he said.

Rohit is ranked second to Indian captain Virat Kohli in the ODI rankings and broke the record for most runs in a single World Cup last year.
 

Rohit SharmaMohammad ShamiCricketIndiaIrfan Pathan
Mark Taylor, Adam Gilchrist predict big pay cuts for Australia players
