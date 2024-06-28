Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

'May Be He Is...', Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Poor Run In T20 World Cup 2024 After IND vs ENG Semifinals

After a lackluster season tallying 75 runs at an average of 10.71, Kohli showed glimpses of his brilliance in the semi-final, hinting at a resurgence with a promising start.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a thrilling semi-final clash at the T20 World Cup 2024, India showcased dominance over England, paving their way to the final against South Africa. Amidst the triumph, all eyes are on Virat Kohli, whose recent form has sparked debates and concerns. However, captain Rohit Sharma remains steadfast in his belief in Kohli's prowess, setting the stage for an electrifying final showdown.

Dominant Spin Duo and Semi-Final Triumph

India's path to the final was marked by a stellar performance from spin maestros Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Their combined effort dismantled England's batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 103 runs. Axar Patel's spellbinding 3/23 and Kuldeep Yadav's precise 3/19 showcased the team's bowling prowess under pressure, solidifying their spot in the tournament's pinnacle.

Kohli's Form and Rohit's Confidence

Despite a subdued run in the tournament, Virat Kohli's resilience remains unquestioned. After a lackluster season tallying 75 runs at an average of 10.71, Kohli showed glimpses of his brilliance in the semi-final, hinting at a resurgence with a promising start. Captain Rohit Sharma, speaking post-match, exuded confidence in Kohli, dismissing concerns over form and emphasizing his experience and game-changing abilities on the grand stage.

"Form is never a problem," Rohit Sharma affirmed. "When you've played cricket for 15 years, you understand these phases. Kohli's intent is clear, and he's saving his best for the final."

Looking Ahead to the Final Showdown

With memories of past disappointments driving them, India enters the final against an unbeaten South African side at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Rohit Sharma emphasized the team's composure and strategic acumen as key to overcoming the formidable Proteas.

"We've been calm and composed as a team," Rohit remarked. "Playing good cricket is our mantra. We understand the occasion, and we'll strive to deliver another outstanding performance."

