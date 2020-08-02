Rohit Sharma reveals best moment with MS Dhoni; reacts on captaincy comparison

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2020, Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday revealed his best moment with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 33-year-old decided to celebrate the day by engaging in a Question and Answer session with his followers on his official Twitter handle.

"Let’s celebrate Friendship Day together guys Send me your questions using #AskRo and I will answer as many as I can tomorrow," Sharma tweeted on Saturday.

During the session, one of the fans asked Rohit to reveal one of his favourite moments with Dhoni.

Replying to the same, Sharma said that notching up his maiden double century with Dhoni batting at the other end was the best moment of him with the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"Best moment with MS (Dhoni) was my first double hundred, he was batting with me and we had a long partnership," Sharma said in the video.

Q: #askRo can you share your one of the best moment with MS Dhoni?

- @Bhawani8350 A: pic.twitter.com/z2PigR5Zmw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

Rohit achieved the feat during an ODI clash against Australia on November 2, 2013.

Asked to bat first, the Indian opener not only notched up a blistering knock of 209 runs but also stitched 112-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan, 72-run partnership with Suresh Raina and 167-run stand with Dhoni to help India post 383 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

India went on to win that match by 57 runs after bundling out Australia for 326 runs.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user asked Rohit to explain how his captaincy is different from MS Dhoni.

"Raina recently made a comparison between Dhoni and you. Can you explain what you see as most important elements of your captaincy style and how you differ from other captains," a cricket fan asked.

In reply, Sharma said that the Chennai Super Kings' skipper is one of a kind and that there should not be comparison between them.

"Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses," Sharma said in the video.

Q: Raina recently made a comparison between Dhoni and you. Can you explain what you see as most important elements of your captaincy style and how you differ from other captains. #AskRo

- @UjwalKS A: pic.twitter.com/d4SbarzNBA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

When quizzed about the number of times his teammate and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal calls him in a day, Sharma revealed that they don't talk over phone.

"No Chahal doesn't call me when I am at home. We have enough of each other when we are on a tour. He enjoy our time off from each other," the Indian opener stated.

Q: How many times does Chahal call you in a day? #AskRo

- @fcbsiaaaa A: pic.twitter.com/HTvG2OmkSc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

Sharma is set to lead Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is resheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

The lucrative T20 tournament was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 in India, but was postponed indefinitely in April due to COVID-19 fear.