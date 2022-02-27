Rohit Sharma breaks THIS T20I record held previously by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik

Everything is going right for Rohit Sharma these days. The Indian captain has been winning series after the other. After inflicting 3-0 wins in both ODIs and T20s against West Indies, Rohit Sharma's men have won the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit has achieved one more feat when he stepped out to lead India in the 3rd T20 against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.

Adding another feather to his cap, India captain Rohit Sharma has become the most-capped T20I player after taking part in his 125th game during the third and final match against Sri Lanka at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here.

The 34-year old went past veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik (124 T20Is) for the historic feat.

Rohit is also the only Indian cricketer to have played more than 100 T20Is. Former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (retired, 98 games) and Virat Kohli (97) follow him at second and third position respectively among Indian players.

In the overall list, Malik`s former teammate Mohammad Hafeez (119) is at the third spot, England captain Eoin Morgan (115) and Bangladesh` Mahmudullah (113) follow the Pakistan duo at fourth and fifth spot.

Rohit, who was named the skipper of the Indian T20I side in November, is yet to lose a game since taking over the full-time leadership role. After taking 2-0 unbeaten lead against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 series, he is eyeing a third-successive series clean sweep, having earlier white-washing New Zealand and West Indies in three-match home series.

The stylish batter, who made his T20I debut at the T20 World Cup in 2007, has scored 3308 runs, in the shortest format of the game.

With IANS inputs