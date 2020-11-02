Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 55: Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Probable XIs, TV Timings

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in Match 55 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

RCB are currently standing at the second position in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points following seven wins from 13 matches.Delhi, on the other hand, are placed just behind Bangalore with same number of wins due to lower net run rate.

While Bangalore are heading into the clash on the back of three successive defeats- against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, DC too are coming after suffering four losses in a row - against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH and MI.

The last league stage fixture of the two sides holds a great significance as the net run-rate of both DC and RCB is less than that of Kings XI Punjab. Whoever wins the clash between the two sides will grab the second place and lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier.

If either team loses the match, they will hope that Sunrisers Hyderabad slump to defeat in their last league stage match of the season against Mumbai Indians.

In the previous encounter between the two sides this season, the Delhi franchise had defeated Kohli's franchise by 59 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on October 5.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams, RCB hold a decent edge over the Delhi franchise going into the match. The two teams have met each other in a total of 24 matches so far, with Bangalore clinch wins in 14 matches as opposed to Delhi Capitals' eight victories.

Some of the players of DC and RCB will also look to achieve their individual milestones heading into the clash.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan need 86 and 29 runs, respectively to reach 500 runs in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

RCB captain Virat Kohli and his teammate Devdutt Padikkal require 69 and 74 runs, respectively to complete 500 runs in the IPL 2020, while AB de Villiers needs 61 runs to reach 500 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile,Bangalore batsman Harshal Patel is just four wickets shy of completing 50 IPL wickets.

When to watch?

The match between DC vs RCB will take place from 7.30 p.m IST onwards in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the tie will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Predicition:

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Navdeep Saini

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

SQUADS:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed