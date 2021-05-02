RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 28 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 3.30 PM IST May 2, Sunday

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 28- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Probable XIs For RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a reverse in their fortune as new skipper Kane Williamson preps to lead the team as a skipper in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Against them will be beleaguered Rajasthan Royals, who too are struggling to click as a unit.

Both the sides are placed last and second-last respectively on the eight-team points table. Considering the current form, it won't come as a surprise if both the sides make a few changes in their Playing XI from their previous encounters.

SRH is most likely to field Windies all-rounder Jason Holder, who proved to be a key figure in their campaign in the previous edition held in UAE.

TOSS: The toss for the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 PM IST – May 2.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

RR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (VC)

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Chris Morris

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Chetan Sakariya

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner/Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith/ Jason Holder, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma

RR vs SRH SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Gerald Coetzee

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

