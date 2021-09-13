Rumours: Virat Kohli to step down as white-ball captain after T20 World Cup? THIS man to take over

Team India limited-overs side could be headed for a change of leadership at the top after the T20 World Cup next month with skipper Virat Kohli set to take a big call soon. If Kohli decides to give up captaincy, then opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will take over the reins in ODI and T20 cricket.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is planning to take this decision since he wants to concentrate on his batting form which has dipped considerably over the last year, according to a news report in TOI.

There have been rumours of Rohit taking over the charge, at least in T20Is, considering his record as stand-in captain with IPL success where he has Mumbai Indians to five titles boosting his credentials.

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” TOI quoted BCCI sources as saying.

Zee News English tried to confirm this report from various BCCI sources. Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where he has been the captain, India have won 27 times while losing 14 times.

The BCCI have brought in former India captain MS Dhoni as Team India mentor for the T20 World Cup and many believe that it is Kohli’s inability to win an ICC trophy which has forced this move. Rohit has led India 10 times in ODIs and led them to victories on eight occasions while losing twice. In T20Is, he has captained them 19 times of which they have won 15 and lost four.

“It will wrap up a historic Test cycle from an India perspective. Virat is also the first to realise that his overall responsibilities as captain across formats are taking a toll on his batting. He needs that space and freshness because he has a lot more to offer. If Rohit takes over as whiteball captain, Virat can continue leading India’s red-ball aspirations and work on his T20 and One-day batting. He’s just 32 and given his fitness, he will easily play top cricket for another five to six years at least,” the TOI report added.

It is also believed that Team India head coach Ravi Shastri will also end his stint with the side after the T20 World Cup. According to the TOI report, Kohli, Rohit and India team management have had meetings in the past few months over the change of guard, at least in white-ball cricket.

“MS has come as mentor because his mere presence in the dugout will help the team strategize better. When you have such resources at your disposal, why not use them at the opportune moment,” the report added.