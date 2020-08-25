Ryan Harris announced as Delhi Capitals new bowling coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals have announced the signing of former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach for the upcoming IPL 2020.

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise broke the news on twitter from their official handle.

Former Australian fast bowler and IPL winner Ryan Harris has joined us as our new Bowling Coach for the IPL

The 40-year-old will join the Capitals squad in United Arab Emirates ( UAE) ahead of the 13th edition of the cricket carnival. The announcement comes after James Hopes, Delhi’s bowling coach in the 2018 and 2019 editions, decided to not to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

The former quick will be working in the coaching staff led by his fellow compatriot and former captain Ricky Ponting.

Harris was a late bloomer into cricket and only made his ODI debut for the Aussies in 2009 against South Africa.

The seamer from New South Wales followed his debut with consistent performances for the Aussies, picking-up two consecutive 5-wicket hauls in the ODI series against Pakistan in 2010.

The right-arm pacer followed this up with his Test debut against New Zealand. His first Baggy green coming at the age of 30.

The seamer had the ability to move the ball both ways and could ramp up the speed guns, having been consistently clocked over the 145kph mark. Harris, despite his short 5 feet 10 inches frame, generated tremendous pace with his swift bowling action.

A knee surgery in March 2014 curtailed Harris’ playing career but not before he had made a significant impact on the game. This made him one of only four test bowlers, who made their test debut after the age of 30, to take 100 test wickets. Harris’ remains the only fast bowler to achieve this rare feat.

The pacer finished his career with 113 test wickets in just 27 Test matches at an average of 21.54, while in ODI’s, Harris snapped up 44 wickets from 21 matches at a phenomenal average of 18.91 .

Harris has significant bowling experience in the IPL, having represented Deccan Chargers in 2009 and then The King’s XI Punjab between 2011 and 2013. In total, he grabbed 45 wickets from 37 appearances at a decent economy rate of 7.55 .

IPL 2020, earlier scheduled to commence in March, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be played in the UAE for 53 days between September 19 and November 8.