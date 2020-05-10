Sachin Tendulkar among top 5 cricketers with most international runs from January 2001 to December 2010

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is among the top five players with most international runs in their account from January 2001 to December 2010.

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming up with unique ways to keep its fans en with each passing day.

On Sunday, the world's cricket governing body once againtook to its official Twitter handle and shared the list of top five players to notch up most international runs from January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2010.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting tops the list with a total of 19,718 runs, followed by Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara with 17,069 runs.

Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene occupy third and fourth spots in the list with 16,712 and 16,269 runs, respectively.

Master Blaster Tendulkar rounds off the list with a total of 15,825 runs across the three formats of the game in the given period.

"Most international runs from 1 January 2001 to 31 December 2010: Australia's Ricky Ponting - 19718 at 48.56, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara - 17069 at 44.10, South Africa's Jacques Kallis - 16712 at 54.08, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene - 16269 at 41.50, India's Sachin Tendulkar - 15825 at 52.40," the ICC tweeted.

Most international runs from 1 January 2001 to 31 December 2010: Ricky Ponting 19718 at 48.56

Kumar Sangakkara 17069 at 44.10

Jacques Kallis 16712 at 54.08

Mahela Jayawardene 16269 at 41.50

Sachin Tendulkar 15825 at 52.40 Phenomenal pic.twitter.com/Sh9WyIkjA5 — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2020

Earlier in April, the ICC asked the fans to compile their best ODI Playing XI.

Posting a picture of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara from a clash, the ICC asked its followers to pick up their best ODI XI from the bunch of cricketers whose playing career was active while one was alive. However,the ICC clarified that the fans that they can choose only one player from a nation.

Notably, all the cricketing activities across the world are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 40,24,700 people in the world and claimed the lives of 2,79,300 persons globally.