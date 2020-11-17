Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'special gift' he received from Brian Lara after retirement - Watch

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket on November 16, 2013 after remaining on top of the game at his home ground Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tendulkar took to Twitter on Monday (November 16) to share with his fans a "wonderful gift" he got from former West Indies batsman Brian Lara and the West Indies cricket board.

"#OnThisDay years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. Drum I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again. @BCCI," Sachin tweeted.

In the video, the Indian icon thanked the entire West Indies team for their love and respect. Sachin added that when Lara, who is a very close friend of Tendulkar, had visited his home, he had played the instrument.

"Exactly sever year ago, on this very day I was presented with this beautiful steel drums by the West Indian cricket board, the entire team and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me this represents Love and respect that you have had for me and I reciprocate that. Thank you so very much for the special gift," Sachin said in the video.

"I remember when Brian Lara had come home, he had played this and it sounded amazing. Let's see if I can play a bit. I know it's not gonna sound like that but this is my tribute to all of you. Thank you for everything that you have done for me," he said before playing the instrument.

Tendulkar is the only player in the history to play 200 Test matches and hit 100 international centuries. Tendulkar currently holds the world record of most number of runs in the ODI and Test cricket.