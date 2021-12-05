हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar goes on a date night but NOT with Shubman Gill, check VIRAL pic

Sara’s fans go nuts every time she posts a video or photo on Instagram and same was the case when she posted an Insta story on Saturday (December 4) as it went viral in no time. In her latest post, Sara revealed that she enjoyed a date night as the star kid uploaded a photo of herself holding hands with her date.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar goes on a date night but NOT with Shubman Gill, check VIRAL pic
File image (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara is one of the most popular and admired influencers in the country right now and has millions of followers on social media. She generally remains in the spotlight for all the right reasons and his legendary father has also played an important role in it.

Interestingly, Sara’s fans go nuts every time she posts a video or photo on Instagram and same was the case when she posted an Insta story on Saturday (December 4) as it went viral in no time.

In her latest post, Sara revealed that she enjoyed a date night as the star kid uploaded a photo of herself holding hands with her date.

However, it's not what it seems as Sara went out on a 'Date Night' with her best friend and singer Kanika Kapoor and not with rumuored boyfriend and Team India cricketer Shubman Gill.

Sara and Kanika seem to be very close to each other and are often seen commenting on each others' posts. Talking about her relationship status, Sara has been linked to Gill time and again. However, neither Sara nor Shubhman have reacted to the rumours.

Meanwhile, Shubman is currently busy playing in the second Test against New Zealand, which is underway in Mumbai.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara TendulkarSachin tendulkarShubman Gill
Next
Story

SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 2:05 PM IST December 5

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat