Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar goes on a date night but NOT with Shubman Gill, check VIRAL pic

Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara is one of the most popular and admired influencers in the country right now and has millions of followers on social media. She generally remains in the spotlight for all the right reasons and his legendary father has also played an important role in it.

Interestingly, Sara’s fans go nuts every time she posts a video or photo on Instagram and same was the case when she posted an Insta story on Saturday (December 4) as it went viral in no time.

In her latest post, Sara revealed that she enjoyed a date night as the star kid uploaded a photo of herself holding hands with her date.

However, it's not what it seems as Sara went out on a 'Date Night' with her best friend and singer Kanika Kapoor and not with rumuored boyfriend and Team India cricketer Shubman Gill.

Sara and Kanika seem to be very close to each other and are often seen commenting on each others' posts. Talking about her relationship status, Sara has been linked to Gill time and again. However, neither Sara nor Shubhman have reacted to the rumours.

Meanwhile, Shubman is currently busy playing in the second Test against New Zealand, which is underway in Mumbai.