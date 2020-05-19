Sachin Tendulkar turns into 'barber' to give son Arjun 'handsome' haircut

Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) turned into a 'barber' to give his son Arjun a new 'handsome' haircut. India's cricket icon was seen giving his son a haircut in a video on his official Instagram account.

Sachin wrote, "As a father, you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gymming with them, or for that matter cutting their hair. However, the haircut turns out you`ll always be handsome Arjun Tendulkar. Special thanks to my salon assistant Sara Tendulkar."

The video has over 15,80,455 views till the time of filing this copy.



With almost every sporting event across the globe coming to a complete halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many sportspersons have been seen spending quality time with their family members.

The 47-year old master blaster has also been seen doing stuff to entertain himself and his billion fans, be it by taking Yuvraj Singh's 'bat-ball' challenge or sharing his 'watering the plants' video.

Earlier, he also shared a couple of pictures thanking his daughter Sara for 'fabulous beetroot kebabs.'

The whole world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus and everyone's eagerly waiting to get back to the normal life.