Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli express shock over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Virat Kohli have expressed shock over the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra on Sunday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar expressed grief on the passing away of 'a young and talented actor' Sushant.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," the master blaster tweeted.

Kohli also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Sushant.

"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma posted a picture of Sushant and said that he could not come to terms with the news of the Bollywood actor's death.

"This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP in brother," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, former cricketers Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag and ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal also condoled the demise of Sushant. (Also Read: Sports fraternity condoles demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput)

Sushant, who was 34-year-old at the time of his death, began his acting career with television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Following the TV show, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che!' in 2013 and later followed it up with films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. He was next to be seen in 'Dil Bechara'.

Just a few days ago, the actor had mourned the death of his former manager Disha Salian. She had reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.