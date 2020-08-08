हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuzvendra Chahal

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead wishes after Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement

Chahal will be seen playing for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead wishes after Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement

Fabled opening pair of batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag joined hands once again, this time to bless Yuzvendra Chahal after the India leg-spinner announced his engagement with choreographer and YouTube personality Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal also announced the news on social media. "We said "Yes" along with our families #rokaceremony," he said in his caption to a picture of the couple from the ceremony on his social media handles.

"Congratulations @yuzi_chahal & Dhanashree! Wishing you both all the best for the new innings," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"Waah @yuzi_chahal! Aapda ko avsar mein badal daala. Congratulations," Sehwag said in a tweet.

"Mubarakaaaa," replied former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Chahal's Twitter post.

"Congrats brother. Wish both of you well," former India opener Aakash Chopra also replied to Chahal on Twitter.

Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also wished Chahal.

"Congratulations guys! Personal advise to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only!" CSK replied to Chahal's tweet.

"Wishing success to this new partnership. Congratulations, @yuzi_chahal," tweeted MI.

30-year-old Chahal last played for the Indian team in an ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. He was set to feature in India's home ODI series against South Africa but it was called off mid-way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will next be seen playing for his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE. The tournament, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, will be played from September 19 to November 10.

Chahal had on Friday shared a photo on his Twitter handle in which he is seen celebrating with skipper Virat Kohli after taking a wicket and his post read: "The wait is over. Let's roar. #IPL 2020."
 

Yuzvendra Chahal Sachin tendulkar Virender Sehwag Irfan Pathan IPL 2020
