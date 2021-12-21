हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar sizzles on vacation in Goa, check viral pic

In the pic, Sara can be seen smiling while holding a bunch of roses in her hand while enjoying her time in Goa. The picture’s caption read, ‘Hello Goa’.

Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s daughter Sara Tendulkar sizzles on vacation in Goa, check viral pic
Sara Tendulkar (Source: Instagram)

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara is one of the most popular and admired influencers in the country right now and has millions of followers on social media and her fans go crazy on social media every time she posts a video or photo on Instagram.

The same was the case when the 24-year-old model posted a pic on the social media website on Tuesday (December 21) as it went viral in no time.

In the pic, Sara can be seen smiling while holding a bunch of roses in her hand while enjoying her time in Goa. The picture’s caption read, ‘Hello Goa’.

Here’s the pic:

Notably, Sara recently took her baby steps to the glam world with modelling for a high-end clothing brand. The 24-year-old influencer made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Check out some of the pics from her modelling debut:

Sara was recently spotted watching MMA fight as well. She had posted an Insta story watching the fight. 

Sara is quite a popular figure on social media. She has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Her brother and Sachin's youngest child Arjun Tendulkar is a cricketer. He plays for Mumbai Indians. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara TendulkarSachin tendulkarTeam India
Next
Story

Ravichandran Ashwin 'felt absolutely crushed' by THIS comment from Ravi Shastri

Must Watch

PT39M53S

Prayagraj Visit: PM Modi transfers money to self-help groups