Sakshi reveals post-lockdown plans of husband MS Dhoni

While cricketing activities across the globe continue to remain at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, Sakshi Dhoni has thrown light on her post-lockdown plans with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman and husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Recently, Sakshi held an Instagram live session on the official handle of Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It was during the chat Sakshi revealed that the couple will hit the hills in Uttarakhand if cricket doesn't resume.

"Post-lockdown, if there is cricket, then cricket. If there is no cricket, Mahi and I have planned to hit the hills. We are planning to travle to Uttrakhand. Mahi loves snow...stay in small villages. We will do road trips and no flights," Sakshi said during the chat.

Meanwhile, Sakshi also said that not much has changed in their daily routine following coronavirus lockdown.

"We have always lived like this in Ranchi. Maximum Mahi used to go to the stadium to practice which is 10 minutes drive from home. I used to go to the gym... We are homebound. Obviously, Ziva used to go to school. That's it. Ziva has kept us occupied and our dogs have kept us occupied during this lockdown," she said.

Dhoni has been out of action since India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World up in July 2019.His self-imposed sabbatical from cricket has often sparked rumours of his retirement.

Recently, #Dhoniretires started trending on Twitter, leaving the cricket fans from across the world confused. Soon, Twitter was filled with nostalgia with Dhoni's fans posting photos and videos of the former captain on the microblogging site.

However, Sakshi had once again rubbished the rumours of the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from the international cricket, saying the coronavirus lockdown has made people mentally unstable.

"Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi had written in a now-deleted tweet.

Dhoni was all set to make a return as a captain of the CSK in the 2020 edition of IPL. However, the 2020 IPL-- which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24--was in April postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19.